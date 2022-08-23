MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is putting an innovative spin on taco night with the launch of Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets. The easy-to-hold soft flour tortillas have a sealed bottom “for easy filling and less mess,” according to General Mills.

General Mills said the new Tortilla Pockets do not need to be rolled or folded and are “perfectly portable,” making them a convenient option.

“The inspiration behind our products is always rooted in how we help families spend more time together and create fun mealtime memories, which is why we’re so excited to introduce Tortilla Pockets,” said Emiko Brook, senior brand manager of Old El Paso. “Tortilla Pockets are a new way for families to come together during a busy week and spend more time having fun around the dinner table.”

Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets are now available at retailers nationwide in an eight-pack or as part of a Tortilla Pockets Kit, which also includes Old El Paso’s Taco Seasoning and Original Taco Sauce.