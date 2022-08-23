JACKSON, MICH. — LeMatic Inc. has named Teresa J. Ruder as global business development manager to expand the company’s worldwide reach. She will be sourcing and training partner-agents to better serve international customers.

“As LeMatic continues to expand our automation solutions and equipment offerings, we need a primary focus on reaching out to the global market for awareness of our capabilities,” said Richard Kirkland, president of LeMatic. “I have full confidence that Teresa, with her many years of baking industry experience, will excel for us in this area. We will look to her for additional opportunities in the worldwide marketplace, and I have no doubt she will be very successful in her new role.”

Ms. Ruder, who joined LeMatic as a senior sales executive in January, is a 23-year industry veteran who has served on the board of directors for the American Society of Baking. She previously worked for Burford Corp. and then Middleby Bakery Group after it acquired Burford.