CHICAGO — Tisa Drew has been named manager of technical services — milling and baking solutions at ADM. In her new role she will provide a technical perspective in providing services and solutions to milling and baking, as well as collaborate with internal and external customers resolving current and possible future issues.

Ms. Drew most recently was product development manager of food and beverage at Innophos. Earlier, she was a staff scientist at Novozymes, customer innovation manager of bakery at AAK, senior customer innovation applications specialist at AAK, staff scientist at BASF, senior scientist at Kraft Foods, senior product development technologist at Pepperidge Farms, Inc., and food scientist at Ukrop’s Super Markets, Inc. She began her career at George Weston Bakeries in a variety of roles, including senior research analyst, assistant quality assurance manager and quality assurance specialist.

She received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Syracuse University and a master’s degree in human nutrition at the University of New Haven.