MONTCLAIR, NJ. — Italian sauce and pasta maker Rao’s Homemade is adding to its portfolio with a line of brick oven frozen pizzas.

Each pizza from Rao’s Homemade is covered with a sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, sauteed garlic and onions and basil. The line is available in four varieties:

Five cheese: a blend of fontina, Romano and Parmesan cheeses, as well as whole milk mozzarella and provolone.

Meat trio: a pizza topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon.

Fire roasted vegetable: a mix of fire-roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms.

Uncured pepperoni: a smokey and spicy pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian red sauce.

Rao’s Homemade Pizzas are available at select retail locations, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and Harris Teeter stores, and carry a suggested retail price of $12.99.