LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is introducing Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, limited-edition fudge-covered snack cakes with caramel crème filling. The new snack cakes join Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes as part of Hostess Brands’ Halloween limited-time offerings.

In addition to the Halloween offerings, Hostess announced the return of three other fall-flavored treats: Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Caramel Crunch Donettes.

“As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon and caramel,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands. “We’re excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a delicious, spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup.”

Hostess said all of the snack cakes are available in a multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.99, while Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored Cupcakes, Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes, Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes also are available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30.

The fall snacks will be available beginning in September while the Halloween-themed snacks will roll out in October.