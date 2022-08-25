BUFFALO, NY. — In order to assist labor-challenged operators to expand their bakery offerings, Rich Products has launched a Fully Finished Donut Portfolio with eight flavors ranging from cake and glazed rings to iced, sprinkled, and filled. The donuts are easy to handle, ready-to-serve and maintain fresh quality over an extended shelf life — with a fresh flavor lasting two-times longer than other bakery options, according to Rich Products.

The flavors include cake ring, glazed yeast ring, glazed cinnamon roll, glazed apple fritter, chocolate iced yeast ring, chocolate iced sprinkled cake ring, white iced raspberry jelly and a Bavarian crème long John.

“We heard from operators who are labor-challenged yet want to offer a variety of delicious donuts that stay fresher longer,” said Alyssa Barrett, customer marketing manager at Rich Products. “The Rich’s Fully Finished Donut line offers these solutions and more. The Rich’s Fully Finished Donut Portfolio satisfies every donut craving — glazed or iced, yeast or cake, plain or sprinkled, specialty or filled.”

Rich Products said it spent more than three years developing the exclusive extended shelf-life recipes. The donuts maintain an airy, soft texture, fresh flavor, and longer ambient shelf life in a sealed tray or container — 48 hours for yeast donuts and 72 hours for cake donuts.

The fully finished format enables operators to capitalize on all dayparts. They can offer donuts as a unique sandwich carrier for breakfast, lunch or dinner; plus, sweet snacking throughout the day and late at night.

Rich’s Fully Finished Donuts come in convenient, recyclable tray packs of 6, with 8 trays per case, providing any size operation with many thawing and stocking options. After being removed from the freezer, the donuts only need to be thawed for one hour on the counter.