ORRVILLE, OHIO. — The J.M. Smucker Co. has hired Gagnesh Gupta as the new chief procurement officer and senior vice president of commodities and procurement.

He will take over the role from Dan Nowicki, effective Sept. 8.

“The efforts of our commodities and procurement teams have been instrumental to our success in a dynamic environment, and we are thrilled to have Gagnesh's leadership to ensure we maintain this high-level of performance,” said John Brase, chief operating officer for Smucker. “In addition to his impressive expertise, Gagnesh has a proven track record of building motivated, high-performing teams and nurturing key relationships with external partners.”

Mr. Gupta spent the last five years as vice president and global head of commodities for the Kraft Heinz Co. He previously held leadership roles at Pinnacle Foods, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.