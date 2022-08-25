FORT LEAVENWORTH, KAN. — Arthur N. Hibbs, internationally known flour miller, consultant and author, died May 31 in Florida at the age of 100.

Born Oct. 23, 1921, in Kansas, Mr. Hibbs graduated in 1943 from Kansas State University in Manhattan with a bachelor of science degree and in 1947 with a master’s degree in milling technology. At Kansas State, Mr. Hibbs was the first graduate student of John A. Shellenberger, who served as head of the Department of Flour and Feed Milling (now the Department of Grain Science and Industry) from 1944 to 1966.

Over the course of a 37-year career at International Multifoods Corp. (originally International Milling Co.) beginning in 1951, Mr. Hibbs worked in numerous phases of milling operations. In 1955 he was named eastern division milling superintendent. He became director of corporate grain processing technology, a position which oversaw and led technical milling operations for wheat, corn, rye and oat grain processing plants in the United States, Canada and South America. When he retired in 1988, he established an international consulting business and stayed active in the grain processing industry through his work for milling companies and by conducting training seminars and technology updates for Kansas State, US Wheat Associates as well as other organizations and private companies.

A member of the American Association of Cereal Chemists, Mr. Hibbs co-authored two editions of the textbook “Wheat Flour Milling.” He is a past president of the International Association of Operative Millers, having served on the group’s education and technical committees. In 1986 he received The Gold Medal Award from the IAOM, the group’s highest honor, presented for his exemplary service. He also received from the IAOM Distinguished Service Recognition in 2002 and the Distinguished Member Award.

Before starting his career, Mr. Hibbs served in World War II as a captain in the combat engineers. He was interred with military honors at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery on Aug. 22. Memorials can be sent to

(Fund O69272) at Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan KS 66502.