PARSIPPANY, NJ. – Juliana Hirata has been named area sales manager, US and Canada for Beneo while Thomas Weber has been appointed area sales manager, Latin America. Beneo recently combined the markets of Mexico, Central America and South America into Latin America. Both appointments are effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Hirata, after joining Beneo in 2003, served in a variety of commercial and sales roles in Central America and South America. Mr. Weber joined Beneo in Germany in 2007 and in 2011 relocated to Mexico as area sales manager, Mexico.

“I am excited to welcome Juliana and Thomas into their new and challenging roles,” said Jon Peters, sales director, Americas. “They bring deep experience and skills that will enhance our business and the connections with our many partners.”