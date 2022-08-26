KALAMAZOO, MICH. — FlavorSum, LLC has acquired natural, non-GMO flavor manufacturer Meridian Flavors, Inc., Fenton, Mo.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“With the onboarding of Meridian Flavors, we strengthen our ability to support our customers’ goals through talent, capabilities and flavor offerings,” said Brian Briggs, chief executive officer at FlavorSum. “We look forward to bringing our capabilities and portfolios together to help our current and future customers achieve their growth goals.”

The acquisition is part of the flavor provider’s strategy to expand its resource and support capabilities for small, mid-sized and emerging food and beverage companies.

Meridian is the fifth manufacturer to join FlavorSum, owned by private equity firm The Riverside Co.

The portfolio company was formed from the 2020 merger of National Flavors, Inc., GSB & Associates and Bonnie & Don Flavours, Inc. FlavorSum also acquired Whittle & Mutch, Inc. in August 2021.

“We’ll have more flavor and applications capabilities to offer customers,” said Richard Lane, president and owner at Meridian. “Resources such as insights expertise and regulatory support will improve our ability to meet our customers’ current needs and expand relationships with new solutions and offerings.”