MOUNDRIDGE, KAN. — Tortilla King, a subsidiary of Denver-based Flagship Food Group, LLC, has acquired approximately 18 acres of land adjacent to its manufacturing site in Moundridge as part a major expansion initiative. Tortilla King said phase one of the expansion already is underway and will increase the company’s flour tortilla manufacturing capacity by 25% once it’s complete.

Future phases of the expansion are expected to increase Tortilla King’s manufacturing capacity for tortilla chips, snacks and frozen foods. In addition, the company said it plans to develop frozen and dry warehouse and distribution capacity. Founded in 1992, Tortilla King makes private label flour tortillas, corn tortilla and tortilla chips, as well as products under the La Comida, Mama Lupe’s and Li’l Guy brands.

The investment and increased capacity are expected to benefit Flagship’s Mama Lupe’s, La Tortilla Factory, Lilly B’s and Hatch Kitchen brands.

“Flagship acquired our business last year with plans to expand on our site,” said Juan Guardiola, president of Tortilla King. “It didn’t take long for our collective team to decide that our centralized location, great people, and ample space for growth made the business case to expand our operation.”

Tortilla King employs approximately 130 people and operates five food manufacturing lines in Moundridge. The company expects the expansion project to more than double both employment count and capacity.

“Over the past couple of years Flagship has made several plant and manufacturing investments to support our brands and our customers,” said Forrest Kragten, principal at CREO Capital Partners, the financial investor behind Flagship and Tortilla King. “Service levels and reliability have set us apart, and we look forward to utilizing this facility expansion to better serve our customers.”

Flagship Food, which manufactures premium and Hispanic foods under the 505 Southwestern, Lilly B’s, Hatch Kitchen, Mama Lupe’s, TJ Farms, La Tortilla Factory and other brands, also has approved expansions for manufacturing sites in California and New Mexico.