CLEVELAND — Whoa Dough, the maker of a line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, is taking to the skies as the gluten-free snack will now be available for American Airlines first-class passengers on domestic flights.

“Skies really is the limit for Whoa Dough now that American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, will be offering first-class passengers our tasty, plant-based snack bars that are also gluten-free,” said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “Having a major airline carry our line is incredibly exciting for us, as we are eager for Whoa Dough to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day who are looking for a healthier all-natural snack — without compromising on taste during their flight. Our snack bars are also ideal for passengers with dietary registrations.”

Whoa Dough’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor will be included in first-class passengers’ baskets flying domestically. Crafted with no artificial ingredients, each bar is 150 calories, with 4 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 9 grams of sugar. Whoa Dough is certified gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, egg free, OU kosher and Non-GMO Project verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients like whole grain oat flour and chickpea flour.

Whoa Dough is available in six flavors, including chocolate chip, sugar, sugar sprinkle, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip and brownie batter, as well as a variety pack.