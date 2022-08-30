VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a provider of high-impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, has acquired Identi-Graphics, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Montgomery, Ill., Identi-Graphics is a manufacturer and printer of pressure-sensitive labels and flexible packaging products serving the snack, bakery, confectionery, cosmetic and chemical end markets in the United States and Canada. The company specializes in the printing of bar wrappers for the nutritional supplement industry, in both heat and cold seal applications.

“Fortis is excited to bolster its flexible packaging and label capabilities in key end-markets with the acquisition of Identi-Graphics,” said John O. Wynne Jr, president and chief executive officer of Fortis. “With its great technical aptitude and central location, Identi-Graphics is well positioned for future growth. We welcome the experienced Identi-Graphics team and look forward to working with them.”

Terry Strong, owner of Identi-Graphics, added, “The Identi-Graphics team is thrilled to be joining with John Wynne and Fortis Solutions Group. After 32 years of building the business, I am confident that we have found the ideal partner to continue to succeed and grow in the flexible packaging market.”

Fortis has more than 1,200 employees across 20 manufacturing sites.