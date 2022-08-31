Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

This year the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held in Las Vegas Sept. 17-21, will celebrate artisan breads by hosting the Tiptree World Bread Awards. The awards were launched in the United States but have been on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liv Breads Artisan Bakery, Millburn, NJ, competed in both 2018 and 2019, taking home first place for sourdough country loaf, pretzel and focaccia in 2019 and placing in several other categories. Bary Yogev, co-owner and executive baker at Liv Breads, shared his experience competing on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

“We wanted to see where we stood in the American market,” he said. “As a baker, you know your product and your process, but I wanted to see how other professionals responded to my product because it was different.”

Originally from Israel, Mr. Yogev came to the United States to help open Liv Breads, which produces European- and Israeli-style baked goods. He said it’s important to him to put his own signature on the products whether it’s adding a little whole wheat flour to a croissant or caramelizing the crust on a sourdough loaf. Participating in the Tiptree World Bread Awards gave him the opportunity to get feedback from other bakery professionals and learn from them as well.

“Seeing people happy eating my products, it made me happy, and this is why I’m doing this,” he said. “It also let me see what other people were doing in other categories and to try new things and provide my own feedback to other bakers.”

Bakers have until Sept. 4 to enter this year’s Tiptree World Bread Awards and can do so at the IBIE website or Tiptree World Bread Awards website. Bakers can compete in 15 different categories. Winners will be announced at IBIE.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more about Mr. Yogev’s experience and his tips for the perfect loaf.

