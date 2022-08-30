HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. – Eurogerm KB has opened a 3,500-square-foot baking laboratory in Hoffman Estates that is equipped to run fresh baked and frozen processes for all types of baked foods. It may be used for product development work, training, demonstrations, seminars and to host customers.

Eurogerm also will present a baking class at the new facility featuring Roman Dufour, a chef for Eurogerm. He will provide hands-on tutorials for the laminated baking process on four products: black olive and chocolate croissant, kouign-amann, maple and pecan laminated brioche, and chocolate croissant.