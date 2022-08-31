WELLSTON, OHIO — General Mills, Inc. is investing $100 million in its Wellston manufacturing facility.

The investment is part of a partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Ohio Department of Development and others.

“General Mills has been a cornerstone of this community for more than 35 years and our employees exude a lot of pride in making food the world loves,” said Stephanie Weaver, plant manager at General Mills’ Wellston facility. “We’re excited to grow our business and employee base in southeastern Ohio and having strong local, regional and state partners has been instrumental in our success.”

Funds from the investment will be put toward building, machinery and equipment costs for the facility, which produces Totino’s brand pizzas and pizza rolls. The expansion also will bring the number of full-time employees at the facility over 1,000.

General Mills previously expanded the facility

.