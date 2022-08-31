MARSHALL, MINN. — Food manufacturer Schwan’s Co. is expanding its portfolio with a line of pre-fired frozen pizza under its Hearth & Fire brand.

The Hearth & Fire line includes four varieties of pizza, including:

The Margherita: topped with a traditional red sauce, mozzarella slices, basil leaves and olive oil.

The Pepperoni: topped with a spicy red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and a Parmesan herb sprinkle.

The Bianca: topped with a Parmesan garlic cream sauce, mozzarella slices, fontina cheese, sharp cheddar, goat cheese, asiago and a pinch of oregano.

The Mushroom: topped with gouda, portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted shiitake can cremini mushrooms, crumbled goat cheese, asiago and a pinch of thyme.

The dough is fermented for 20 hours before being flame-fired at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives the pizza crust an added crunch, according to the company.

The margherita and Bianca flavors are available for a suggested retail price of $11.99 and the pepperoni and mushroom flavors for a suggested retail price of $12.99.

The line is available at select Kroger locations in the Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Atlanta areas, as well as the states of Washington and Oregon. Schwan’s Co. said it has plans to expand distribution of its new pizzas nationwide in 2023.