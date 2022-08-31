NEW YORK — Lupini beans star in a new line of boxed pasta launched by Lupii, a female-founded snack startup. A regenerative crop, lupini beans pack three times more protein than eggs and three times more fiber than oats, according to the company.

Pasta shapes include elbow, penne and rotini. The recipes include sweet lupini flour, chickpea flour and tapioca. A serving has 17 grams of net carbohydrates, 14 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber, while chickpea pasta has 27 grams of net carbohydrates, 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving.

Lupii pasta is available online at getlupii.com and Amazon.com.

Isabelle Steichen and Alexandra Dempster co-founded Lupii more than three years ago. The brand’s initial product offering was a plant-based protein bar formulated with lupini beans, dates, fruits, seeds and nuts. Flavors include almond butter cinnamon raisin, tahini lemon cranberry, peanut butter cacao nib and cashew ginger pumpkin seed. The bars are sold in 400 retail stores, including regional Whole Foods Market locations and Erewhon.

The company is on track to double its gross revenue over last year due to large retail launches and its expansion into the pasta aisle.