JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Canyon Bakehouse LLC, a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, Inc., has introduced gluten-free Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. The new frozen rolls are made with whole grains and are free from gluten, dairy, nuts, sesame and soy.

Each roll has 2 grams of protein and no trans or saturated fats. Canyon Bakehouse describes the rolls as “slightly sweet with a soft, pillowy texture.”

“Our delicious gluten-free product line continues to grow with the launch of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls,” said Danielle Benjamin, brand manager for Canyon Bakehouse. “We introduced our Hawaiian Sweet bread in 2018, and it quickly became a fan favorite. We are excited to offer this tasty variety in a versatile pull-apart roll. Millions of Americans are looking for gluten-free options, and we are happy to help them love bread again.”

in the roll category with the launch of gluten-free brioche style sweet rolls.

of gluten-free Sub Rolls and Hawaiian Sweet bread.