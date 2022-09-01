MONTREAL — Lallemand, through its subsidiary Danstar Ferment AG, has agreed to acquire the Nutrilife baking enzymes business of BASF. The companies said the agreement is expected to be completed on Sept. 30, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Baking enzymes is not a strategic fit for BASF,” said Michael de Marco, vice president of global business management enzymes at BASF. “With Lallemand we have found an excellent partner to strategically continue and strengthen our baking enzymes business and to be a reliable supplier. We will accompany the transaction to ensure a smooth handover for our customers.”

In a joint announcement, the companies said Lallemand recently had entered into the development and production of enzymes. The acquisition of the Nutrilife baking enzymes portfolio and business will further broaden its product portfolio and geographical footprint, according to the companies.

“We look forward to continuing to provide Nutrilife customers with enzyme expertise as well as access to innovative ingredients based on the Lallemand yeast and bacteria technology platforms,” said Lars Asferg, president of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.