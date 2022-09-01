MOMENCE, ILL. – Van Drunen Farms has introduced NatureKnit ingredients that deliver plant-based, intact dietary fiber and polyphenols to the gut. The fiber-bound polyphenols, once inside the gut, are released slowly and act as antioxidants to promote gut health.

NatureKnit contains 50% soluble and insoluble dietary fiber from upcycled apples, carrots, blueberries, cranberries and spinach. Potential applications include bread, bars, cereal, functional foods, functional wellness smoothies and ready-to-mix beverages.