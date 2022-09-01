CHICAGO — Asian flavor-inspired oatmeal brand Yishi Foods is expanding distribution to Whole Foods Markets nationwide. Yishi Foods was launched by founder and chief executive officer Lin Jiang in 2019 and will now be available at more than 1,000 retail locations.

After immigrating to the United States from China, Ms. Jiang saw an opportunity to enter the breakfast market here using flavors she had grown up with in China. Inspired by the breakfast porridge Ms. Jiang’s mother used to make, Yishi oatmeal is available in toasted black sesame, taro bubble tea and matcha latte flavors.

“More than ever, shoppers are increasingly demanding breakfast cereals in innovative and delicious flavors that provide a multitude of functional benefits,” Ms. Jiang said. “We’re thrilled to expand the availability of our nourishing products to Whole Foods Market across the country, continuing to capitalize on our phenomenal growth momentum and market traction. We’ll continue satisfying our loyal fans with second-to-none delicacies."

All Yishi oatmeal products are made using vegan, gluten-free, organic and non-GMO certified ingredients. They can be prepared instantly by mixing with hot water or cooking in the microwave. They also may be prepared ahead by refrigerating to make overnight oats.