CHICAGO — Mars, Inc. has brought its entire product portfolio to Instacart, now offering same-day delivery for products across more than 40 Mars brands.

The partnership will utilize Instacart’s large e-commerce consumer audience, delivering products to 90% of households in North America across 5,500 cities, according to the company.

“At Mars we are consumer obsessed and know today’s savvy consumers are shopping on digital platforms like Instacart for choice, convenience and time-saving benefits,” said Kelly Goering, vice president of sales for Mars. “Offering our entire selection of Mars products on Instacart allows consumers to shop for the snacking and food brands their families and pets love most.”

In addition to the Mars brand staples, newer products like the limited-edition M&M’s Crunchy Cookie and Nutro’s So Simple line of dog foods will be available on Instacart.

The e-commerce partnership comes as the online shopping trend continues to grow, driven primarily by consumers’ desire for convenience, not health concerns, according to a 2022 study from Chicory.

“Online shopping and same-day delivery are critical for brands looking to accommodate consumers’ busy schedules,” said Kasey Jamison, senior director of brand partnerships for Instacart. “From snacks and treats to pet food, we’re excited to help Mars enhance its consumers’ shopping experience by offering a flexible, fast and hassle-free way to shop.”