Hello. I'm Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. Have you seen our September issue yet? It's available online now at Bakingbusiness.com. In it, you will find Michelle Smith's feature on James Skinner Baking Company. The thing I took away when I read this story was how essential planning is to a successful installation. President and CEO of James Skinner Baking Company Audie Keaton pointed out that the installation of the Schubert packaging line was so successful because of the extensive planning that happened between Schubert North America and the Skinner Baking Team. Now, we all know meetings and planning can be pretty tedious, but it's necessary for any successful installation and any project your team is working on.

As IBIE 2022 quickly approaches, I hope you've had a chance to sit down with our Inside IBIE pre-show guide and the official show directory to plan your show. Planning might not be the most exciting part of the process, but it's critical to ensuring you get the most out of your IBIE experience.