NEW YORK — Campbell Soup Co.’s top-selling crackers are having a moment in popular culture, according to a special feature by Ad Age naming Goldfish among “America’s Hottest Brands 2022.”

The annual listing is meant to highlight brands, people and services that are enjoying a high level of buzz, according to Ad Age. Over the past year the brand has partnered with Dunkin’ and McCormick & Co. on new varieties. The brand also garnered attention for its new Mega Bites thanks to a partnership with National Basketball Association player Boban Marjanovic.

“Every spring, our editorial committee meets to discuss brands that would be a fit for the list,” the company said. “This year, we narrowed a pool of candidates pitched by our newsroom down from more than 70 to 20 brands. We try not to run repeats — if a company was honored previously, it is not typically considered a second time.”

until 2017) is a global media brand that publishes news, analysis, and data on marketing and media.

