WASHINGTON — Camille Batiste, senior vice president of global supply chain and procurement at Chicago-based ADM, has been appointed to the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC). The NIAC advises the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the United States’ critical infrastructure sectors.

In her role at ADM, Ms. Batiste leads the company’s global supply chain function, including sales and operations planning and delivery optimization. She also champions ongoing improvements in ADM’s global sourcing strategy and execution, and oversees ADM’s continuing transformation efforts. She is a member of the company’s executive council.

Prior to her current role, Ms. Batiste was president of nutrition optimization and vice president of global procurement. Before that, she spent 20 years at Honeywell International, where she held various roles with increasing responsibility in the company’s performance materials and technologies and aerospace business units.

Ms. Batiste received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and economics from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Louisiana State University. She has served on the board of directors of the Institute for Supply Management.