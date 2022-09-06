FARGO, ND. — Specialty ingredient supplier Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC (HFI) has named Michael Todd as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Todd will oversee HFI’s ingredient portfolio that includes non-GMO, organic and gluten-free pulses, grains, seeds, flax, expeller oils and the company’s signature Suntava Purple Corn.

“HFI has incredible momentum, we're hiring, we have a great portfolio of specialty and organic ingredients, and we will lead the industry with actual carbon footprint data for ingredients sourced from HFI plants,” Mr. Todd said.

He was most recently the CEO at Nutriati, Inc., an ingredient technology company specializing in plant-based ingredients, a role he held since 2018.

Mr. Todd received a bachelor’s in economics from Harvard University and a master’s in business administration from Cornell University.