FOSTORIA, OHIO — The Mennel Milling Co. has completed the purchase of milling and bakery mix plant operations from Renwood Mills and the business interests of Sanford Milling Co.

Mennel acquired the remaining 50% of Renwood and will have complete control and oversight of all operations, including the mill and bakery mix plant. Mennel initially entered into a joint venture agreement with Plaza Belmont, a private equity group in March 2016, to jointly operate Renwood Mills, LLC.

The new name of Renwood is Mennel Milling & Bakery Mix-Newton, North Carolina. The location has a long history that includes an 80-year-old flour milling and mix facility with a daily capacity of 7,500 cwts.

The operators at the site will continue to produce a variety of private label retail products, custom flour and corn-based foodservice mixes, and wholesale bulk flour, Mennel said.

As part of the transaction, Mennel agreed to sell the branded portion of the Renwood business to Homegrown Family Foods, LLC, a consumer branded products company based in Shawnee Mission, Kan. The acquired retail and foodservice brands include Southern Biscuit, Tenda-Bake, RediMix, Formula L, and Nancy Jane.

In August, Mennel acquired the business interests of the Sanford Milling Company, Inc. in Henderson, NC, including Snow Flake and Daily Bread brands, as well as the production of all Sanford Milling products, which have been moved to Mennel Milling and Bakery Mix facilities in North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

“The Newton team and assets as well as the Sanford business are welcomed additions to Mennel Milling,” said D. Ford Mennel, president of The Mennel Milling Co. “Opportunities like these allow the Mennel family of products and services to continue to strategically grow and meet the needs of our valued customers around the globe.”

Bradley Saine, a lifelong Newton resident, will lead the Mennel Newton team in his new role as plant manager.

