OLATHE, KAN. — Mike Branson has joined Repco as vice president of milling solutions.

Mr. Branson joins Repco from Sefar Inc., where he spent the past 23-plus years, most recently as territory manager and market manager for milling. Earlier, he was market development manager and market manager. He began his career as a sales engineer at Hartsaw Equipment Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in milling science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Rockhurst University.

Mr. Branson has been secretary/treasurer for the Central District of the International Association of Operative Millers since October 2016. Earlier, he spent seven years as chairman of the IAOM’s Allied Trades Advisory Committee.