TORONTO — Raymond Nogael has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Mecatherm North America — US and Canada. Mecatherm manufactures and designs ovens and automated production lines for bread, cakes and pastry producers.

Mr. Nogael has been with Mecatherm for nearly eight years, most recently as president of North America since July 2018. He also has worked as vice president of global marketing and business development and marketing and business development director. Prior to Mecatherm he held marketing director roles at CNH Industrial and Meritor.

In addition, Mr. Nogael will continue as an executive committee member of TMG, the parent company of Mecatherm.