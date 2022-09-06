LANSING, MICH. — Greece-based snack and baked foods company SnackCraft LLC, a subsidiary of Unismack SA, will open its first US facility and headquarters in Kentwood, Mich. The Kentwood location was chosen over a competing site in Chicago and will be led by chief executive officer Joseph Riley. Backed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Grand Rapids-based economic development agency The Right Place, the new SnackCraft facility is expected to generate a total capital investment of $41.75 million dollars and create up to 185 jobs.

“As we looked into expanding our manufacturing capacity and location for our company in the US, the Grand Rapids region seemed like an obvious choice,” said Dimitrios Stratakis, founder and CEO of Unismack. “There is an abundance of talent and resources here in West Michigan to help us in the next phase of our journey and we’re thankful to the team at the MEDC for their support, insights and guidance along with their partners at The Right Place.”

Specializing in allergen-free baked snacks and extrusions, SnackCraft’s portfolio already may be found at major retailers across the United States. The new facility will specialize in co-packing and contract manufacturing baked crackers, tortilla chips, single and twin-screw extruded snacks, and pellet snacks such as vegetable chips and straws, according to the company. In addition, the facilities will provide research and development innovation spaces, warehousing and some third-party logistics to consumers.

SnackCraft’s new North American facility will be constructed in the former Kerry Foods facility in Kentwood. Renovations will include equipment, lighting and utilities upgrades as well as improvements to the space for warehousing and manufacturing lines, according to the company.