VANCOUVER, BC. — Plant-based food manufacturer Daiya Foods is adding frozen flatbread pizzas to its product line of non-dairy cheeses and desserts.

The allergen-friendly flatbreads are available in three flavors, including mushroom, caramelized onion and fig; meatless Italian sausage style crumbles; roasted pepper and kale; and tomato, sunflower seed pesto and arugula.

“At Daiya, our longstanding tradition of breakthrough plant-based discoveries continues with our first-to-market flatbreads,” said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya. “We know that consumers are often still choosing to cook at home, versus eating out as a result of the pandemic, and so we wanted to ensure they had the option for both a quick and convenient, yet delicious-tasting flatbread that was both plant-based and allergen-friendly.”

Each flatbread comes on a gluten-free crust topped with Daiya’s dairy-free Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds. Daiya’s flatbread pizzas are now available at retailers in the United States and Canada, including Stop & Shop, Giant, Price Chopper and Whole Foods.

The new products are part of Daiya’s continued expansion from its cheese format origins into cheese-forward applications, which includes burritos, macaroni and cheese, and frozen desserts.