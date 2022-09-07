WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is transforming cinnamon-and-sugary churro flavors into three light and airy sweet treats with its first-ever ChurrDough Collection.

Available now for a limited time at participating shops nationwide, customers can experience these ChurrDoughs individually or in a 3-pack. Each flavor is tossed in cinnamon sugar with a variety of unique toppings:

• Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough — A Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces.

• Cookies & Kreme Churrdough — A Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing.

• Dulce De Leche Churrdough — A Churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

“If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed donuts, you’re going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we’ve created,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.