BOSTON — Biena Snacks has unveiled Tasty Thins, a line of crisps formulated with chickpeas, carrots, sweet potatoes and peas. Flavors include Hawaiian barbecue, Tuscan herb and sea salt.

“When you look at what health-conscious shoppers want in the foods they’re eating, it’s very simple,” said Poorvi Patodia, founder and chief executive officer of Biena Snacks. “They’re looking for easy ways to eat more veggies, and they’re struggling with the small portion sizes in snacks. When we looked across the salty snack aisle, we were surprised that not a single snack met those needs.

“As we created this snack, we realized that many people overeat chips because most brands have only 7 to 15 chips in a serving. With 30-plus crisps in each serving and nutrient-dense ingredients, people feel more satisfied when they eat Tasty Thins.”

Founded in 2012, Biena Snacks markets a range of roasted chickpeas and chickpea-based puffed snacks that are sold in more than 15,000 retail locations, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods Market and more. The brand’s Tasty Thins debuted on Amazon.com and bienasnacks.com and are slated to roll out to Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Fresh Thyme and Walmart stores this fall.