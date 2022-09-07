EAGLE, IDAHO — Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is building a new manufacturing facility in Mar Del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, to expand its french fry processing capacity.

The $240 million construction project comes after the company raised its stake in Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos SA, a joint venture with Sociedad Comercial del Plata in Argentina, increasing to 90% from 50%.

“Our investment in a new french fry processing facility demonstrates our continued confidence in the growing global market for frozen french fries, and our commitment to serving our customers in Argentina and the broader South American market,” said Tom Werner, president and chief executive officer of Lamb Weston. “We’re grateful for the partnership of Sociedad Comercial del Plata, and the expertise they’ve shared over the last three years. We felt it was the right time to increase our interest in the joint venture, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand in the region.”

The new facility is expected to add 250 new jobs and should be completed in 2024. The increased production capacity will add to the 70,000 tonnes of finished goods produced in the joint venture’s existing facility in Munro, Buenos Aires, Argentina.