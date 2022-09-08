CAMBRIDGE, ONT. — Blendtek Ingredients and Bunge Ltd. have signed a plant protein distribution agreement that will bring a diverse range of plant proteins to more customers in the plant alternatives and other markets in North America.

Under terms of the agreement, Blendtek will offer Bunge proteins made from soy, pea, fava, lentil and mung, including concentrates and isolates, as well as powders and textures. In addition, Blendtek will provide product formulation expertise and blending capabilities.

“Knowing the plant-protein needs of our customers, we are thrilled to be joining forces with a global ingredient leader like Bunge, which enables us to bring unmatched protein solutions together with our application expertise to maximize customer growth,” said Kris Rogers, vice president of sales at Blendtek.

Bunge’s portfolio of proteins may be used in meat and dairy alternatives, sports nutrition, snacks, bakery, pet, and processed meat. The proteins also include options that support non-GMO, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free claims.

“Bunge and Blendtek share a commitment to working closely with customers to provide the right combination of quality ingredients and application expertise to support the creation of stand-out plant-based foods and beverages that deliver exceptional sensory experiences,” said Rick Jackson, director of protein sales for Bunge in North America. “We are excited to work with Blendtek to offer a broader set of customers these benefits with the speed and agility needed to accelerate their growth.”