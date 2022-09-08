BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is debuting a line of portable Kellogg Instabowls — cereal bowls containing powdered milk that can be activated with the addition of cold water. The single-serve Instabowls are currently available in four Kellogg cereal flavors: Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” said Chris Stolsky, marketing director at Kellogg. “We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up.”

Instabowls can currently be purchased at Walmart for the suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl.