PHOENIX — Café Valley Bakery is expanding its line of 16-oz Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with three new varieties: tiramisu, pumpkin latte and salted caramel.

The new tiramisu variety features coffee espresso and mascarpone cream-rum-flavored batters with a coffee glaze. The bundt cakes are topped with white and dark chocolate chips, and mocha accent icing.

Pumpkin latte includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze, and caramel accent icing.

The salted caramel bundt cake combines light and dark caramel batters as well as creamy dark caramel, white chocolate chips, caramel accent icing, and coarse sugar-salt dusting.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new decadent cakes to our existing lineup and our team has spent a significant amount of time experimenting with new flavor combinations to ensure the product captures the flavor and taste consumers are craving,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “Our new Swirled Bundt Cakes are pleasing to the eye and the taste buds. As consumers slice into and try each new cake, they will experience our unique flavor swirl and one-of-a-kind taste created by premium ingredients.”

In addition to tiramisu, pumpkin latte and salted caramel, Café Valley’s Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes portfolio includes triple citrus swirl, chocolate espresso swirl and raspberry white chocolate swirl.