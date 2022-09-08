CLOSTER, NJ — American Key Food Products (AKFP) expanded its gluten-free cassava flour line.

Cassava, a root vegetable that is naturally gluten-free and native to tropical climates in South America and Asia, is milled into bakery-quality flour by AKFP’s partner companies.

AKFP introduced its proprietary King Lion Premium Cassava Flour more than a decade ago. Since its introduction, King Lion Premium Cassava Flour has grown to become an ingredient in a wide range of gluten-free baked goods because it is a substitute for wheat-based flours that eliminates the need for complex formulations. To respond to the varied needs of bakers across all segments, AKFP introduced alternative cassava flours with different baking performances and at a range of price points.

“King Lion Premium Cassava Flour is regarded by many as the standard for gluten-free flours,” said Edwin Pacia, chief operating officer, AKFP. “We realize that several of our customers have unique baking and cassava flour needs to meet different product, texture and even cost requirements. We continuously work with our cassava flour production partners to develop flours that have unique value propositions and different baking properties. With these new offerings, we can better match a cassava flour to an individual baker’s formulation needs. As our customers continue to innovate and define the future of the gluten-free market, we strive to support them with equally innovative ingredient solutions.”

AKFP has gluten-free flour solutions for a variety of products, including tortillas, pizza crusts, crackers, breadsticks, cakes, cookies and brownies.