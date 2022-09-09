GOODLAND, KAN. — Scoular has signed an agreement to acquire four grain handling facilities from ADM in northwestern Kansas.

Scoular said the acquisition of the elevators in Goodland, Brewster, Monument and Oakley will enable the company to more than double its handling and storage capacity for area farmers. The elevators have a combined grain storage capacity of approximately 7.2 million bus, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2022 Grain & Milling Annual.

The parties expect to close the transaction in September. The four facilities will be operational for fall harvest. Scoular will handle corn, wheat and sorghum at the facilities.

Scoular has been building its presence in northwestern Kansas since 2007 after acquiring its first facility in Goodland. It later purchased facilities in nearby Cheyenne County and Winona before acquiring an additional facility five miles west of Goodland last year.

With the latest acquisition, Scoular will own 11 facilities in northwest Kansas. Eight are Scoular-operated facilities and three are Scoular-leased.

“We are excited to expand our presence in northwestern Kansas, create value for farmers and invest in our value-chain network providing highest quality and dependable supply to our customers,” said Derek Spears, Scoular regional manager.

Prior to the acquisition, Scoular was listed as the 11th largest grain company in North America with 81 grain storage facilities and more than 131 million bus of storage capacity, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2022 Grain & Milling Annual. The addition of the four grain elevators from ADM will increase those totals to 85 storage facilities and overall storage capacity of more than 138 million bus.

Scoular has more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.