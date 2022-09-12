LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands Inc. is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to promote mental health awareness. The company is undertaking NAMI’s StigmaFree workplace program, which seeks to provide support and resources both in the workplace and in communities where Hostess operates.

With the help of NAMI, Hostess will review and update its company mental health resources and explore ways to connect employees to these resources. In addition, the company is providing all employees with guidelines on how to discuss mental health in the workplace without inciting shame or stigma.

“At Hostess, our mission is to inspire moments of joy by putting our hearts into everything we do,” said Andy Callahan, chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “As the company that is all about sparking joy, we recognize that mental and emotional well-being is essential to happiness. It is critical to us that we demonstrate the importance of employee mental health and prioritize a StigmaFree workplace. We are excited about our national partnership with NAMI and the opportunity we have to do our part to make joy possible in the communities we serve by creating awareness, reducing stigma and increasing belonging.”

Hostess is sponsoring three NAMIWalks this fall in different cities where it operates to encourage employees, friends and family to help raise awareness and money for NAMI’s free mental health programs in these communities. The walks, which can be attended virtually, will occur at the following locations, dates and times (CDT):

Chicago, Sept. 17 from 12-4 p.m. in Jackson Park

Greater Indianapolis, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in OptiPark Indy

Greater Kansas City, Oct. 15 from 8-11 a.m. in Macken Park

“NAMI is thrilled to welcome Hostess as our national partner in creating a Stigma

workplace and as a premier sponsor of our NAMIWalks events in Chicago, Indianapolis and Kansas City this fall,” said Jessica Edwards, chief development officer at NAMI. “Hostess employees across the country are embracing NAMI’s Stigma

workplace approach and they are now supporting NAMIWalks as volunteers and fundraisers.”

