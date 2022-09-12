ST. LOUIS — Midwestern franchise Imo’s Pizza is introducing its St. Louis-style pies to the frozen aisle. By Oct. 3, the frozen pizzas will be available at grocery stores in the greater St. Louis area and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. In addition to these retail locations, the frozen pizzas will be available nationwide via Goldbelly delivery.

“Imo’s Pizza has built a loyal following over the past 58 years, and today we are proud to offer our fans another way to satisfy their craving for the original St. Louis-style pizza,” said Mark Miner, chief executive officer of Imo’s. “While nothing compares to a freshly baked Imo’s pizza from one of our 99 restaurants, our Imo’s frozen pizza brings our parlor to your kitchen.”

Made with Provel cheese in the classic St. Louis style, the frozen pizzas will be available in cheese; sausage; pepperoni; bacon; sausage and pepperoni; deluxe (sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms and onion) and four meat (sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon) varieties. The pizzas will be produced in downtown St. Louis using the same ingredients as the pizzas made at Imo’s Pizza restaurants.

Accompanying the frozen pizza debut, the company is launching a packaging redesign for its entire retail line, which includes sauces, salad dressings, pizza crusts and cheese products. The new packaging displays a refreshed image of the Imo’s Pizza chef, accompanied with red, white and green accents as a nod to the Imo family’s Italian heritage.