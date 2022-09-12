ELMA, NY. — Plant-based beverage producer Elmhurst 1925 has reformulated its Unsweetened Oat Milk.

The new formulation offers enhanced nutritional benefits, including higher levels of whole grain, fiber, calcium, potassium and healthy fat.

“You won’t find Elmhurst resting on its laurels any time soon,” said Heba Mahmoud, senior director of brand marketing at Elmhurst. “We’re dedicated to constantly innovating and improving our products to give consumers what they are looking for — delicious dairy-free milks that are better for their bodies and the environment.”

The grain-based milk now comes with 25 grams of whole grain, 52% of the daily serving recommendation.

In addition to its oat milk, Elmhurst produces a variety of beverages from grains and nuts, including cashews, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts and pistachios.

Each plant-based beverage is made with the company’s proprietary HydroRelease method, which separates nut, grain and seed components and reassembles them into a beverage-ready emulsion.

The zero-waste process uses 100% renewable hydroelectric power, some of which comes from upcycled components.

Elmhurst’s reformulated oat milk joins its other product offerings in retailers across the United States, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix and Kroger, and online through Amazon.