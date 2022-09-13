ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Cascade Organic Flour, a brand of Cascade Milling, is launching a “just add water” Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix in 2-lb and 5-lb retail bags.

Made using six organic and non-GMO dry ingredients, the pancake mix contains a “good source” of protein and dietary fiber, according to the company. Both sized bags are made from fully recyclable, BPA free materials.

“We are excited about our new Organic Whole Grain Pancake Mix, as it will be a hit with individuals, families, schools, campers and many others, as it is convenient, very easy-to-prepare and nutritious,” said Justin Brown, chief executive officer and owner of Cascade Milling.

Later this year, the company is planning to unveil a 25-lb bag of pancake mix for wholesale customers.

From Sept. 18-21 at the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) in Las Vegas, Cascade will be exhibiting the new pancake mix at booth 5341.