HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is investing $90 million to install two high-tech production lines in its manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The expansion is expected to increase output by 25% and will generate 300 new jobs at the plant. Hershey currently employs 2,500 at the plant.

Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda of Nuevo Leon said the expansion likely will make the Nuevo Leon plant the third largest in Hershey’s system. Future plans could push the plant up to the No. 2 position, he added.

Hershey makes 311 products through 14 molding and packaging lines at the Nuevo Leon plant. The company mainly exports products from the site to the United States and Canada.