KANSAS CITY — The American Society of Baking (ASB) has opened registration for BakingTech 2023, scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2, 2023, at the Hilton Chicago.

The show will feature keynote speakers and educational sessions covering topics like ingredient technologies, innovative engineering, today’s consumer, scaling up production and sustainability.

BakingTech’s theme for 2023 is “Resilience,” reflecting the adaptability and perseverance of this generation of bakers from the past through today and helping baking professionals manage the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace, the ASB said.

“BakingTech has a great impact on a baker’s business,” said Nathan Norris, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Highland Baking Co., Northbrook, Ill. “Bakers get to see all the latest trends and innovations, which can be taken back to their company and implemented, causing increased efficiencies and lower waste that increase their bakeries profitability. This can be in safety/quality, equipment, ingredients, sanitation, maintenance and supply chain. There is something for everyone who attends BakingTech.”

Attendees and exhibitors also will be able to reconnect at the Marketplace Table Top trade show, expected to feature more than 130 ingredient and equipment suppliers and service providers. Attendees also may sign up for BrainExchanges, offering knowledge-sharing conversations and networking in a group or one-on-one setting.

More information on the event and registration is available at www.asbe.org/bakingtech2023/.