WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 4.1¢ per lb in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 1.8¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 175.6¢, up 4.1¢ per lb from July and up 28.9¢ from August 2021.

At 229.8¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 1.8¢ per lb from July but up 22.2¢ per lb from August 2021.

The national average price of family flour in August was 54.9¢, up 1.6¢ from July and up 17.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in August was 136.8¢ per lb, up 1.9¢ from July and up 27.9¢ from August 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 467.6¢ per lb, up 2.2¢ from July and up 61.1¢ from August 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in August was 92.5¢, down 0.4¢ from July but up 14.1¢ from August 2021.