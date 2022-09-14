MALDEN, MASS. — Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc., a fourth-generation, family-owned wholesale baking company specializing in hearth and pan-style bread for distribution to local restaurants, sandwich shops, cafes, national restaurant chains and supermarkets, voluntarily recalled select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products following an expanded Lyons Magnus recall. Lyons Magnus, which manufactures Golden Gloss glaze, in August recalled a raw material due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum.
“While no illnesses associated with Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have been reported and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products to date, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety,” the company said. “This recall does not impact any other Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products, as no other products were produced with this raw material from Lyons Magnus.”