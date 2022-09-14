ATCHISON, KAN. — Curtis Landherr has been named chief legal officer at MGP Ingredients, Inc., effective Oct. 17.

Mr. Landherr has more than 25 years of law firm and in-house legal experience across a variety of industries, most recently as senior vice president and general counsel at Cirrus Aircraft. Earlier, he was vice president and general counsel for the North American subsidiaries of Dutch-based CSM. Before that he was assistant general counsel at Garmin. He began his career at litigation firm Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, LLC, in Kansas City.

He received a bachelor’s degree in public relations at Northwest Missouri State University and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

“Curtis is joining MGP at a pivotal time as we experience significant growth across all our businesses and anticipate future investments to support both acquisitions and organic growth,” said David Colo, president and chief executive officer at MGPI. “We welcome his background in multi-national corporations and experience building and managing in-house legal departments.”