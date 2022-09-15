MEXICO CITY — As a step in the continuing effort to expand its sustainable distribution fleet in Mexico, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has acquired 1,001 new Vekstar Stellar electric delivery vehicles. The purchase brings Bimbo’s tally of electric vehicles in Mexico to 2,300, where it maintains its position as the company with the largest number of electric vehicles in Latin America, Bimbo said.

“These new units will prevent the emission of more than 5,000 tons of CO 2 , equivalent to planting and maintaining 200,000 trees,” the company said.

The Vekstar Stellar units were acquired from Moldex, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, which began manufacturing electric delivery vehicles in Mexico in 2013. Each Vekstar Stellar model operates with a lithium battery and prevents the emission of five tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere, according to the company.

Bimbo currently operates 15 “ecological sales centers” in Mexico that manage all its environmental care initiatives, including solar panels, rainwater collection systems for washing vehicles and toilets, green walls and natural lighting. The company said 15 additional sales centers will be converted into ecological centers with the purchase of the Vekstar vehicles.

“We are very proud to be part of the efforts to achieve Grupo Bimbo’s sustainability goals,” said Raúl Obregón, global director of transformation and information at Bimbo. “The transformation that we are experiencing as a company has the mandate to be sustainable by design, and this is a clear example of decisions that reconcile the best for the planet, for society and for our clients and consumers.”

Julio Jiménez, director of Moldex, commented on the innovation that led to the new electric vehicle model.

“It was young Mexican engineers who have developed this new Vekstar model, with better performance and greater load capacity, designed according to the needs of Grupo Bimbo,” Mr. Jiménez said. “We continue to innovate to be an ally that helps this and other companies achieve their sustainability goals.”

Earlier this year, Bimbo Bakeries, USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, announced it had joined the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA)

, a voluntary program that encourages companies to use green power to reduce the environmental impacts associated with conventional electricity use. BBA recently climbed to 35th on the National Top 100 List of the largest green power users by the Green Power Partnership. At the time of the announcement the company was ranked 41st on the list.